Talisman Mohamed Salah scored a goal and set up another as the Pharaohs came from 1-0 down at half-time to romp to a historic 3-1 victory against New Zealand in the FIFA World Cup. “It’s a great achievement for all the players. It’s a great win. It’s a great vibe. The next game is very ⁠important,” reflected the proud captain.

Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt as the team defeated New Zealand 3-1. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Egypt were insipid in the first half, and conceded cheaply from a corner when New Zealand defender Finn Surman broke away from marker Ahmed Fatouh to take the lead. But the seven-time African champions showed their quality in the second half, playing with greater intensity and a newfound menace.

New Zealand returned the favour with some downright shambolic defending of their own, leaving Mostafa Ziko and Trezeguet completely unmarked as they headed home Mohamed Hany’s cross and Mohamed Salah’s corner in the 58th minute and 82nd minute, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} In between, Salah and Ziko exchanged passes for the veteran to coolly slot the ball into the Kiwi net to give Egypt the lead. It was Salah’s 68th national team goal, moving him just one shy of legendary striker and current coach Hossam Hassan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In between, Salah and Ziko exchanged passes for the veteran to coolly slot the ball into the Kiwi net to give Egypt the lead. It was Salah’s 68th national team goal, moving him just one shy of legendary striker and current coach Hossam Hassan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The result lifted Egypt into first place in Group G on four points. Belgium and Iran both have two points to their name after two draws apiece, while New Zealand find themselves in last place with just one point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The result lifted Egypt into first place in Group G on four points. Belgium and Iran both have two points to their name after two draws apiece, while New Zealand find themselves in last place with just one point. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Egypt are virtually through to the knockouts, with one foot firmly in the Round of 32 if not as outright qualifiers, then as one of the best third-placed teams. Even a point against Iran in their next match will prove enough to qualify them, but after a historic first win, Salah is eying another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Egypt are virtually through to the knockouts, with one foot firmly in the Round of 32 if not as outright qualifiers, then as one of the best third-placed teams. Even a point against Iran in their next match will prove enough to qualify them, but after a historic first win, Salah is eying another. {{/usCountry}}

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"We can make history and qualify top of the group, and in the years to come you will remember this as one of our best achievements," Salah said. "We just have to enjoy today, enjoy tomorrow, and then focus on the next game.”

Egypt and Salah underwhelmed at the 2018 World Cup in Qatar, losing all three group-stage matches to crash out without a point to their name. The fallout was particularly volatile, especially for Salah, who entered the tournament coming off a spectacular 44-goal season for Liverpool FC but recovering from a shoulder injury. The burden of history also weighed heavily on the winger, with high expectations to end his country’s long, long wait for a World Cup finals win.

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Eight years since, Salah has done it, and in some style.

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