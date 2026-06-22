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Mohamed Salah ends years of hurt to fire Egypt to first-ever FIFA World Cup win

The veteran winger ended a 92-year wait for his nation, recording a goal and an assist against New Zealand to move Egypt to the top of Group G.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 12:26 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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Talisman Mohamed Salah scored a goal and set up another as the Pharaohs came from 1-0 down at half-time to romp to a historic 3-1 victory against New Zealand in the FIFA World Cup. “It’s a great achievement for all the players. It’s a great win. It’s a great vibe. The next game is very ⁠important,” reflected the proud captain.

Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt as the team defeated New Zealand 3-1. (Getty Images via AFP)

Egypt were insipid in the first half, and conceded cheaply from a corner when New Zealand defender Finn Surman broke away from marker Ahmed Fatouh to take the lead. But the seven-time African champions showed their quality in the second half, playing with greater intensity and a newfound menace.

New Zealand returned the favour with some downright shambolic defending of their own, leaving Mostafa Ziko and Trezeguet completely unmarked as they headed home Mohamed Hany’s cross and Mohamed Salah’s corner in the 58th minute and 82nd minute, respectively.

Also Read: Cape Verde's sensational FIFA World Cup underdog story: Blue Sharks punch above weight, shock Spain and Uruguay

"We can make history and qualify top of the group, and in the years to come you will remember this as one of our best achievements," Salah said. "We just have to enjoy today, enjoy tomorrow, and then focus on the next game.”

Egypt and Salah underwhelmed at the 2018 World Cup in Qatar, losing all three group-stage matches to crash out without a point to their name. The fallout was particularly volatile, especially for Salah, who entered the tournament coming off a spectacular 44-goal season for Liverpool FC but recovering from a shoulder injury. The burden of history also weighed heavily on the winger, with high expectations to end his country’s long, long wait for a World Cup finals win.

Eight years since, Salah has done it, and in some style.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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