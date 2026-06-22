Cape Verde's sensational FIFA World Cup underdog story: Blue Sharks punch above weight, shock Spain and Uruguay

Just 10 days into the FIFA World Cup 2026, the tournament has already produced several talking points. When it was announced that the competition would feature 48 teams instead of 32, plenty of scepticism followed, with purists arguing that the quality would suffer. However, the smaller teams have given the bigger nations a serious run for their money, and at the forefront is Cape Verde, an island nation off the western coast of Africa. A country with a population of just 530,000 is giving its opponents in Group H a major scare, and if there are any doubts, just watch the highlights of their games against Spain and Uruguay. Uruguay's forward #09 Darwin Nunez greets Cape Verde's goalkeeper #01 Vozinha. (AFP)

Cape Verde now has a realistic chance of progressing to the Round of 32. They only need to beat Saudi Arabia to pull off one of the most compelling stories of the FIFA World Cup. The country first held Spain to a sensational goalless draw, with goalkeeper Vozinha making seven saves. They followed that up with another impressive result, a 2-2 draw against Uruguay on Sunday.

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The Blue Sharks, as they are fondly called, have announced themselves at the biggest stage with some style and panache. The FIFA World Cup started with Cape Verde being the rank outsiders, but two matches in, the side is now a genuine contender for a place in the knockout stages.

No intimidation factor Be it any sport, more often than not, stage fright gets the better of smaller teams. The preparation is top-notch, but once the big day arrives, they often crumble against stronger opponents, with their mental resolve falling short. But none of that has happened with Cape Verde so far.

Even before the first touch at the World Cup, many around the world viewed Cape Verde's qualification for the tournament as an achievement in itself. However, everyone recognised the enormity of the task facing Cape Verde and its manager, Bubista. The team was drawn in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. He selected a squad with the perfect blend of youth and experience, one of the reasons why Cape Verde have refused to be intimidated by even the biggest opponents.

Against Spain, Cape Verde pulled off one of the tournament's biggest upsets, frustrating La Roja for 90 minutes with a disciplined defensive masterclass. Spain may have dominated possession and created numerous chances, but Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha produced a heroic display to preserve a famous goalless draw.

What happened in the match between Cape Verde and Uruguay? Not all heroes wear capes. Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha perfectly embodies that saying. The 40-year-old made seven saves against Spain, and his performance turned him into a global sensation. Before the match, he had just 50,000 followers on Instagram. One week into the tournament, that number had soared to 15.3 million.

However, the match against Spain raised one major question. Yes, Cape Verde could be a defensive powerhouse, but could they score goals? They answered that emphatically against Uruguay, finding the net twice. Their second goal came in the second half after Uruguay had taken a 2-1 lead.

Cape Verde matched Uruguay blow for blow in a thrilling draw. Kevin Pina etched his name into national folklore by scoring the country's first-ever World Cup goal with a spectacular long-range free kick. Hélio Varela then struck the equaliser in the second half to earn Cape Verde a famous point.

The result against Uruguay proved that the performance against Spain was no fluke. With two draws from two matches, Cape Verde are firmly in the hunt for a place in the Round of 32. Their final group stage match is against Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 27. A victory would put Cape Verde in a strong position to qualify for the next round, especially with Uruguay still searching for their first win and yet to face Spain.

Irrespective of whether Cape Verde reach the knockout stage, their debut World Cup campaign has already been memorable, producing one of the greatest underdog stories of the tournament.