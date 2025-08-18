Mohun Bagan’s Jason Cummings sparks outrage with obscene act after East Bengal loss; echoes Greg Chappell’s Eden scandal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jason Cummings sparked major outrage after making an obscene gesture at East Bengal fans following the team’s 1-2 loss in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Durand Cup. In a controversial moment that echoed former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell's 2005 Eden Gardens scandal, Cummings showed the middle finger after the Kolkata Derby at Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. Mohun Bagan’s Jason Cummings made an obscene gesture at East Bengal fans

The incident occurred after Mohun Bagan players had boarded the team bus following their defeat to city rivals East Bengal, which ended their hopes of securing a record-extending 18th Durand Cup crown. They had missed out on the opportunity last year as well, after losing in the final. As rival fans chanted "Jai East Bengal," Cummings flashed the obscene gesture, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

In 2005, then-India head coach Chappell had made a similar rude gesture at the crowd outside Eden Gardens before the fourth one-day international against South Africa. Television footage showed the Australian putting his right hand out of the team bus window and flashing the middle finger towards fans, who were reportedly taunting him for excluding local hero Sourav Ganguly from the side.

The new-look East Bengal side stunned Mohun Bagan in a fiery Kolkata Derby to storm into the semifinals of the Durand Cup, riding on a double strike from Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Diamantakos was brought on in the 18th minute of the match after Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad limped off injured, and it turned out to be a game-changing call. The 32-year-old ended the deadlock in the 38th minute when he converted from the penalty spot, and later, seven minutes into the second half, he doubled the lead for East Bengal with a sharp finish that left the ISL champions' defence flat-footed.

Mohun Bagan did find one back after Anirudh Thapa's stunning long-range strike in the 68th minute, but East Bengal's resolute defence held firm to register their first top-level Derby win over their rivals in more than 18 months.

East Bengal will face fellow Kolkata side Diamond Harbour FC at the same venue on August 20 for a place in the final.