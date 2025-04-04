Menu Explore
Mohun Bagan SG fans allegedly injured, club condemns 'unjust behaviour' amid chaotic scenes in ISL semi-final

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Jamshedpur FC's 2-1 win in the first leg of the ISL semi-finals against Mohun Bagan SG was marred by some unsavoury scenes off the field. 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have condemned "unjust behaviour and aggression of security and management personnel" after a fan was allegedly left bleeding amid unsavoury scenes in the stands during their Indian Super League semi-final against Jamshedpur FC. The match as the first leg of the semi-final tie and played in Jamshedpur, MBSG set to host the second leg in Kolkata on Monday.

Goal celebration by Jamshedpur FC’s Javi Hernandez. (ISL)(HT_PRINT)
Goal celebration by Jamshedpur FC’s Javi Hernandez. (ISL)(HT_PRINT)

"We at Mohun Bagan Super Giant strongly condemn the unjust behaviour and aggression of several security and management personnel at the away stand of the JRD Tata Sports Complex on 03.04.2025. We must all remember. Football is nothing without fans," said the club in its statement after the match, which finished with them trailing 1-2 in the tie.

The statement comes after multiple videos emerging on X in the immediate aftermath of the match of away fans being removed from the stadium. There was also footage of the fans bleeding after being allegedly lathi-charged by the police. It has to be noted that there is also footage of alleged Mohun Bagan Super Giant fans making lewd gestures during the match from the stands.

Javi Hernandez's injury-time goal allowed Jamshedpur FC to go into the second leg of the semi-final tie with a 2-1 lead despite holding just 26.9 percent of the possession against MBSG, who are the League Shield Winners. It was Javi Siverio (24th) who gave the edge to Jamshedpur but Jason Cummings (37th) produced the equaliser before Hernández (90 1’) took the hosts home.

News / Sports / Football / Mohun Bagan SG fans allegedly injured, club condemns 'unjust behaviour' amid chaotic scenes in ISL semi-final
Follow Us On