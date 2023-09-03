Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live streaming, Durand Cup 2023 final: When and where to watch?

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live streaming, Durand Cup 2023 final: The Indian football fans couldn't have asked for more as arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are all set to collide in the Durand Cup final, which will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. Both clubs have been a dominant force in the Indian football circuit, winning the Durand Cup title 16-times each.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live streaming, Durand Cup 2023 final(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both the Kolkata-based clubs enter the finals after hard-fought wins. East Bengal got the better of NorthEast United FC in the tie-breakers, winning the shootout 5-3. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, engaged in a nail-biting contest against FC Goa, defeating them 2-1 in the regulation 90 minutes.

The two sides had earlier met in the group stages, with East Bengal winning the contest 1-0, which was also their first win in four years. The last time East Bengal played in the finals was back in 2004. They had then defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan, who are the reigning ISL champions, last won the tournament back in 2000. They made since reached the finals on three occasions (2004, 2009 and 2019) but failed to cross the line.

Here are the live streaming details of the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal:

When is the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played on Sunday (September 3).

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal start?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will kick-off at 04:00 pm IST.

Where is the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal being played?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON