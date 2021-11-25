Home / Sports / Football / Mumbai City FC launch Esports team
football

Mumbai City FC launch Esports team

Mumbai City FC thus became the first Indian football club to field a team in the FIFA Global Series, a media release issued by the club said.
Mumbai City FC players train(Twitter/MumbaiCityFC)
Mumbai City FC players train(Twitter/MumbaiCityFC)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Mumbai

Defending ISL Champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday launched the club's official 'Esports' team.

Mumbai City FC thus became the first Indian football club to field a team in the FIFA Global Series, a media release issued by the club said.

The club has signed Saksham ‘Sakky’ Rattan and Siddh ‘Jenasidfc’ Chandarana who will represent Mumbai City in FIFA 22 events nationally and internationally including the FIFA Global Series, in both 1v1 and 2v2 competitions.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, said, "We are confident that we have acquired the services of two incredibly talented FIFA players who will help this club achieve greatly on an international stage and lay a strong foundation for Mumbai City to grow their Esports efforts in the future."  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai city fc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out