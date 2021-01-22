Mumbai pip East Bengal, open up five-point lead at top in ISL
Mumbai City FC downed SC East Bengal by a solitary goal to consolidate their position atop the standings with a five point-lead in the Indian Super League here on Friday.
The Kolkata giants displayed a fine passing game, played with intent but a momentary lapse in defence in the 27th minute cost them three points at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
A horror of defence from the Red and Gold saw Mourtada Fall give the lead from a Cy Goddard corner.
The Senegalese centre back was left unmarked inside the box as he utilised Hugo Boumous' cross to perfection with his soaring header to give Mumbai the all-important goal.
The win opened up a five-point lead over ATK Mohun Bagan atop the 11-team standings as it also ended a seven-match unbeaten streak of SC East Bengal who slumped to 10th place with 12 points from 13 matches.
For Mumbai, they stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches as they now have 29 points from 12 matches.
The Robbie Fowler-coached side put up a better display in the second half and ended up having a 60 per cent share of possession and a better passing accuracy but they were simply unable to find that cutting edge to convert their share of chances.
Nigerian Bright Enobakhare's deft touch in the 74th minute set up Anthony Pilkington inside the box but the Irishman's shot was wayward and sailed over the crossbar.
In the 79th minute, Narayan Das' powerful shot from the left flank had dropped straight on the roof of the net.
In the 87th minute, Harmanpreet Singh also wasted an opportunity as he failed to keep his header on target after Aaron Holloway curled in a brilliant cross.
"Obviously we had a sloppy first-half. We were solid in the second-half but could not take our chances. We probably should have won the game otherwise. We are very disappointed," Pilkington said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
- Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
There will be lots of changes to the national team: Igor Stimac
- Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
Ronaldo yet to break all-time scoring record, Czech FA claims
- The Czech Football Association has disputed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time goal-scoring record, insisting he needs another 62 to surpass Josef Bican’s tally.
Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for Covid-19
- Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
AC Milan means business with Mario Mandžukić signing
'Demanding' Ibrahimovic boosts Dalot at Milan
- Dalot, 21, is at the heart of the defense of an AC Milan side which has been propelled to the top of the Italian league by the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic.
Zidane under fire as Real Madrid loses again
- The embarrassing 2-1 loss in the round of 32 added to Madrid’s recent struggles and left Zidane under increased pressure.
