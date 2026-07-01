Nagelsmann accused of catastrophic communication, 'mind-numbingly boring' World Cup camp, Undav row after shock exit

Germany's disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign continues to cast a long shadow over Julian Nagelsmann. Days after the four-time champions shockingly crashed out in the Round of 32, fresh claims have emerged suggesting all was not well inside the German camp during the tournament in North America. Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Germany, reacts prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Germany and Paraguay at Boston Stadium on June 29 (Getty Images via AFP)

According to media outlet BILD, several players and, in some cases, officials were left frustrated by Nagelsmann's handling of the squad. The report alleges concerns about communication, a lack of clarity in decision-making, and an atmosphere described by some as "mind-numbingly boring" during the World Cup, where Germany lost 4-3 on penalties in the Round of 32 match on Monday in Boston.

One of the biggest talking points reportedly involved striker Deniz Undav. Despite impressing whenever he featured, the 29-year-old was repeatedly overlooked for a place in the starting XI, with the report indicating that Nagelsmann had taken a critical view of the VfB Stuttgart striker.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup Round of 32 predictions: England, Belgium and USA tipped to avoid giant-killing shocks

Ahead of Germany's final group-stage match against Ecuador, the coaching staff reportedly discussed starting Undav as a reward for his performances. Even sporting director Rudi Völler was said to have been consulted, but Nagelsmann ultimately decided to leave the Stuttgart forward on the bench once again.

That communication was a major issue during the World Cup campaign, had been reported even before the team's exit. In fact, several players were allegedly left waiting for long periods before being informed about key selection decisions, creating uncertainty within the squad.

Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann was reportedly among those affected. The Hoffenheim shot-stopper was said to have believed he would start the World Cup as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper, only to discover after the final Bundesliga matchday that Manuel Neuer would reclaim the role. The decision reportedly came despite discussions over Neuer's return having begun months earlier.

The report also claims Nagelsmann had limited one-on-one interactions with players during the tournament. Instead, he is said to have spent most of his downtime with his coaching staff or alongside his wife, Lena, when she visited the camp. Some members of the squad reportedly felt that created an unnecessary distance between the coach and his players.

Germany's training base in Winston-Salem also came under scrutiny. Several players were reportedly unhappy with the location, describing it as too isolated and lacking recreational options away from football. The contrast with the team's pre-tournament stay in Chicago, where players had more freedom and better facilities, is said to have fuelled the dissatisfaction further.