Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Caledonia beats Tahiti 3-0 and advances to the Oceania World Cup qualifying final

AP |
Mar 21, 2025 10:12 AM IST

New Caledonia beats Tahiti 3-0 and advances to the Oceania World Cup qualifying final

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Caledonia's 36-year-old striker Georges Gope-Fenepej scored twice in his team's 3-0 win over Tahiti in an Oceania qualifying semifinal Friday which left it one step away from the 2026 World Cup.

HT Image
HT Image

The 14-year international veteran collected the rebound from captain Cesar Zeoula's saved shot in the 50th minute and delicately chipped the ball into the Tahiti goal from close range.

In the 75th, he launched a spectacular left-foot shot from 30 meters, catching the goalkeeper off his line. Substitute Lues Waya added to the scoring in stoppage time as New Caledonia advanced to the Oceania qualifying final against the winner of Friday's later semifinal between New Zealand and Fiji.

“We're all obviously football fans so to see someone like Georges play and the display he put on today is absolutely magnifique and wonderful,” New Caledonia coach Johann Sidaner said.

The winner of the Oceania qualifying series will gain direct entry to the World Cup for the first time. That means the victor in Monday's final in Auckland, New Zealand will join hosts Canada, the United States and Mexico and Japan, which on Thursday became the first nation to qualify for the 48-team tournament.

The loser of the Oceania final will still have a chance to qualify through an intercontinental playoff.

The decision to award direct entry to Oceania offers an historic opportunity to some of soccer's smallest nations. New Zealand with a population of 5 million, ranked 89, is the largest and highest-ranked of the Oceania nations and has qualified twice before, in Spain in 1982 and South Africa in 2010.

Friday's semifinal in Wellington brought together two French-speaking nations from the South Pacific: New Caledonia ranked No. 152 and with a population of 290,000 and Tahiti with a population of 281,000 ranked No. 153.

New Caledonia had to overcome political unrest in its homeland to qualify for Friday's match. Violent protests against voting reforms broke out last year, leaving 13 dead before the French army was deployed to restore order.

New Caledonia dominated a scoreless first half, except for a short period in the opening minutes when Tahiti's Eddy Kaspard troubled the defense on the right side. Matatia Paama was a massive figure for Tahiti in a defense under constant pressure.

After Gope-Fenepej's first goal, Tahiti had a chance through Teaonui Tehau whose header was saved by keeper Rocky Nyikeine. After the second, Eddy Kaspard seemed to have pulled one back for Tahiti but was ruled offside.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On