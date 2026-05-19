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Neymar makes it to Brazil squad for World Cup 2026 despite doubts over fitness; Ancelotti banks on experience

Neymar picked for Brazil's World Cup squad despite doubts on fitness.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 11:22 am IST
PTI |
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Neymar made Brazil's World Cup squad, a selection many local analysts and former footballers deemed unlikely only days ago. The striker will appear at his fourth World Cup.

Neymar has found his place in the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.(AFP)

The 34-year-old Neymar is Brazil's all-time top goal-scorer with 79goals, but has struggled to return to top fitness since tearing his left ACL in October 2023. He's played eight matches for Santos this year with four goals and two assists.

"He has improved his fitness, he will be an important player in this World Cup," Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

The coach added he preferred experienced players for some spots in his squad, including Neymar.

"He can still improve his fitness until the first match of the World Cup," Ancelotti said.

"He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group, he can create a better environment in this group."

Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).

 
neymar fitness carlo ancelotti
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Neymar makes it to Brazil squad for World Cup 2026 despite doubts over fitness; Ancelotti banks on experience
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