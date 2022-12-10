Neymar pens emotional post after Brazil's shock quarter-final exit in World Cup: '...made me paralyzed for 10 minutes'

Qatar 2022 seemed like the perfect moment for Brazil, but it all came crashing down as they lost to Croatia in their quarter-finals. With the score tied at 1-1 in regulation time with the Europeans winning 4-2 in penalties. The score was 0-0 in 90-minutes and then Neymar (105+1') gave the South Americans the lead in the extra-time. But then Bruno Petkovic equalised in the 117th-minute and then the match entered penalties as Dominik Livakovic reigned supreme for Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture at the Education City Stadium.

After Brazil's exit from the World Cup, PSG star Neymar penned an emotional letter for fans and revealed that he was paralyzed for 10 minutes after the defeat. "I'm psychologically destroyed. This was certainly the defeat that hurt me the most, which made me paralyzed for 10 minutes and right after I fell into non-stop crying. It's gonna hurt for a loooong time, unfortunately. We fought until the end. That's what I'm proud of my teammates because there was no lack of commitment and dedication. This group deserved it, we deserved it, BRAZIL deserved it... But this was not the will of GOD! It was worth every sacrifice to feel the affection of each one from inside the field... Thank you all for your support with our national team", he wrote.

"Unfortunately it didn't work out... it's gonna hurt for a long, long time. Thank you for everything my GOD, you have given me everything so I can't complain. Just thank for watching over me All honor and glory are always for you, regardless of the circumstances", he further added.

This was also the fourth time Brazil have been eliminated from their last five World Cup quarter-finals. In addition, the CONMEBOL side have been eliminated from each of their last six World Cup knockout stage games vs European nations since a 2-0 win over Germany in the 2002 final.

