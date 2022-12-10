Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Neymar pens emotional post after Brazil's shock quarter-final exit in World Cup: '...made me paralyzed for 10 minutes'

Neymar pens emotional post after Brazil's shock quarter-final exit in World Cup: '...made me paralyzed for 10 minutes'

football
Published on Dec 10, 2022 10:44 PM IST

Neymar penned an emotional note for his fans after Brazil's exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Brazil's Neymar cries at the end of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Qatar 2022 seemed like the perfect moment for Brazil, but it all came crashing down as they lost to Croatia in their quarter-finals. With the score tied at 1-1 in regulation time with the Europeans winning 4-2 in penalties. The score was 0-0 in 90-minutes and then Neymar (105+1') gave the South Americans the lead in the extra-time. But then Bruno Petkovic equalised in the 117th-minute and then the match entered penalties as Dominik Livakovic reigned supreme for Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture at the Education City Stadium.

After Brazil's exit from the World Cup, PSG star Neymar penned an emotional letter for fans and revealed that he was paralyzed for 10 minutes after the defeat. "I'm psychologically destroyed. This was certainly the defeat that hurt me the most, which made me paralyzed for 10 minutes and right after I fell into non-stop crying. It's gonna hurt for a loooong time, unfortunately. We fought until the end. That's what I'm proud of my teammates because there was no lack of commitment and dedication. This group deserved it, we deserved it, BRAZIL deserved it... But this was not the will of GOD! It was worth every sacrifice to feel the affection of each one from inside the field... Thank you all for your support with our national team", he wrote.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarter-final: Teams, full fixture, venue, dates - All you need to know

"Unfortunately it didn't work out... it's gonna hurt for a long, long time. Thank you for everything my GOD, you have given me everything so I can't complain. Just thank for watching over me All honor and glory are always for you, regardless of the circumstances", he further added.

This was also the fourth time Brazil have been eliminated from their last five World Cup quarter-finals. In addition, the CONMEBOL side have been eliminated from each of their last six World Cup knockout stage games vs European nations since a 2-0 win over Germany in the 2002 final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
neymar jr. fifa world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP