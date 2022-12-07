FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarter-final: Teams, full fixture, venue, dates - All you need to know

After another week of pulsating action which saw two round of 16 matches go down the wire to decided on penalties, leading to two incredible footballing stories and agony for 2018 runner-up Croatia and 2010 champions Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 is down to its final eight teams. The tournament still has defending champions France well and alive along with three other former title winners and two first-time quarterfinalists in Japan and Morocco.

The quarter-final matches will be played between December 9 and 11 with matches - 8:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST. Ahead of the start of the second round of the knockout stage, we take a look at the teams who made the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Which teams qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

Netherlands - beat USA 3-1

Argentina - beat Australia 2-1

France - beat Poland 3-1

England - beat Senegal 3-0

Japan - beat Croatia 3-1 (1-1) via penalty shootout

Brazil - beat South Korea 4-1

Morocco - beat Spain 3-0 (0-0) via penalty shootout

Portugal - beat Switzerland 6-1

2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter-final - Full Fixture

December 9: Croatia vs Brazil - Education City Stadium (8:30 PM IST)

December 10: Netherlands vs Argentina - Lausail Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

December 10: Morocco vs - Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium (8:30 PM IST)

December 11: England vs France - Al Bayt Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

