Neymar receives 56 million settlement after cancelling Al Hilal contract by mutual consent amid 7-match flop show

Neymar has cancelled his contract at Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal by mutual consent, and has moved to former side Santos in Brazil. The attacker ended an injury-hit spell in Saudi Arabia, where he played only seven times and scored one goal after joining the club in a 77.6 million pounds deal in August 2023. Neymar in action for Al Hilal.(REUTERS)

As Neymar has also been appointed as one of Saudi Arabia's brand ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, the club also paid him a settlement of between 24.16-56.37 million pounds as part of the contract termination.

According to reports, Neymar's Al Hilal contract saw him earn 83.74 million pounds per year. He earned a total of 125.61 million pounds during his 18-month stay. Neymar's career has had a massive downfall since he departed PSG. The Brazilian has hardly been in action and has gained plenty of weight.

In a video, the former PSG star confirmed, “Hey, guys. Feels like I'm going back in time. I'm here with my friends and family and they helped me to write a few things. I just can't hold it in until tomorrow (Friday). My family and my friends already know my decision. I'll sign the contract with Santos. I want to thank my fans from all over the world wishing for this moment to come true for a long time. It's been nearly 12 years since I left for the most famous club in the world and it seems like yesterday. My feelings for the club and fans have never changed.”

“Now I need to play again. And only a club like Santos can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges in the next few years. And all of you, regardless of your club, know very well what I mean. I hope you're all with me on this next step of my life,” he added.

His return to Santos sees him return to a club where he began his professional career. During his first stint with Santos, he won the Copa do Brasil (2010), Campeonato Paulista (2010, 2011, 2012), Copa Libertadores (2011) and Recopa Sudamericana (2012). He also finished as runners-up (2009) at the Campeonato Paulista once.