Cristiano Ronaldo roasted by son in hilarious ‘Hey dad, Mbappe is better than you’ joke: ‘I reply by saying…’

Considered by many fans as the greatest footballer in history, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently plying his trade with Al Nassr at the Saudi Pro League. Despite his GOAT status among fans, it looks like his son prefers Real Madrid’s current frontman Kylian Mbappe over the Portugal international. Cristiano Ronaldo and his family pose for a photograph.

In an interview with La Sexta, Ronaldo admitted, “Mateo, he really likes Mbappe. He sometimes tells me: ‘Hey dad, Mbappe is better than you,’ and I reply by saying: ‘No, I am better than him, I have scored more goals.”

During his glittering career, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’ors, four European Golden Shoes, a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year titles. He was also named as FIFA’s world’s best player five times, which is the most by a player from Europe.

During his career, he has won 33 trophies, which include seven league titles, Euro 2016, five Champions Leagues, and a Nations League title. He also boasts the record for most Champions League appearances at 183, most UCL goals (140) and assists (42). In the European Championship, he has the record for most appearances (30), assists (8) and goals (8). He also has the record for most international goals (135), ahead of second-placed Lionel Messi (112).

Cristano Ronaldo reveals Al Nassr ambitions

Recently in an interview with the Saudi Pro League’s official website, he revealed his ambitions for Al Nassr. “It’s hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles. The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club. But the most important is to keep pushing and be professional,” he said.

Since joining Al Nassr, he has failed to win the league title, although he did win the Arab Champions Cup. He was part of Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad, and is expected to participate at the upcoming 2026 World Cup.