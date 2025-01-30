Messi, Beckham face investigation from Peruvian authorities in pre-season controversy: ‘In light of the complaints…’

Currently in a pre-season tour across North and South America, Inter Miami were recently in Peru, as they took on top-tier side Universitario, at the Monumental U Marathon Stadium in Lima on Wednesday. After the match ended in a 0-0 draw, the visitors came out on top in penalties, winning 5-4. David Beckham and Lionel Messi are being investigated by Peruvian authorities.(REUTERS)

But Lionel Messi’s visit to Peru has already been shrouded in controversy as the Argentine wasn’t present during the club’s Meet and Greet fan event before the match. Fans had reportedly paid approximately 3,000 soles ( ₹69,675) to meet the 2022 World Cup winner, but he decided to opt out without the Peruvians being informed about it.

Lionel Messi and David Beckham under investigation

Responding to the situation, Indecopi, Peru’s National Consumer Protection Authority, has launched an investigation into the incident. In an official statement, the body stated, “In light of the complaints regarding the absence of footballer Lionel Messi at the Meet & Greet event prior to the friendly match between Inter Miami and Universitario de Deportes, Indecopi has launched actions to determine whether there has been a breach of advertising regulations and/or any infringement of consumer rights by the event organizers.”

Although, Messi wasn’t present during the event, he was part of Miami’s starting line-up for the match. There was a similar incident during Miami’s preseason friendly in Hong Kong last year, when Messi didn’t play a single minute. There were 38,323 fans present at the stadium and had spent approximately upwards of 1,000 Hong Kong dollars ( ₹11,114). Spectators at the venue began to demand for refunds and at the final whistle, booed and jeered at co-owned David Beckham with thumbs-down gestures.

Meanwhile, Messi’s contract with Miami ends this year, with an option of a 12-month extension. Speaking on him potentially remaining at the MLS, Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently said, “Leo and I will sit down to discuss the future.”

“I fully expect that when our new stadium opens in 2026, Leo Messi will be our number 10.”