Messi rips Mexican fans to shreds after homophobic chants: ‘Hostile towards Argentines… World Cup wound is still open’

Featuring in his preseason game for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi faced Mexican side Club America at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Wherever the Argentine goes, he is received by tributes from fans, but this time was different as the Mexican fans were visibly still unhappy with his goal against their national team at the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Messi silenced Club America fans, who were using homophobic chants against him.

When the former Barcelona player scored in the first-half, a large number of Club America’s fans present in the stadium began singing a song, which reportedly included homophobic references to Messi. The incident took place in the 34th-minute and Messi had his own response. He replied to the song with a gesture, which compared Argentina’s World Cup wins (3) to Mexico (0).

Also Read: Young Barcola headlines PSG reboot

Bad blood between Lionel Messi and Mexican football fans

After the match, Inter Miami’s new head coach Javier Mascherano, also a former teammate of Messi, said, “The truth is that I have not spoken to Leo, so I have not given it (the celebration) more importance.”

“I think that we have more important issues to deal with, yes and logically I have had to play against Mexican teams and against the Mexican national team. We know that they are usually hostile towards us Argentines and well I think that also after the World Cup that wound is still open,” he added.

Miami defeated Club America on penalties, after the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Messi equalised after Henry Martin gave America the lead in the 31st-minute. Meanwhile, Israel Reyes made it 2-1 for Club America in the second-half followed by a stoppage time equaliser from Tomas Aviles.

Messi is in the swansong phase of his career with Miami. Despite leading his side to the top of the table in the regular season, they crashed out in the first of the playoffs. He finished his season as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, ending the regular campaign with 20 goals and 16assists. Meanwhile, he was also named as MLS Most Valuable Player of the regular season.