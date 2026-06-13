Neymar ruled out of Brazil's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti issues fresh update

Neymar Jr has been ruled out of Brazil's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Morocco on Sunday (Indian Standard Time). The forward's much-awaited return to the international circuit has been delayed due to a calf injury. However, despite the setback, head coach Carlo Ancelotti included the striker in the squad, but on the eve of the match against Morocco, it was confirmed that Neymar would not recover in time. Neymar Jr ruled out of Brazil's opening match of the FIFA World Cup. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, Ancelotti also issued a reassuring update, saying Neymar has been progressing well and is doing everything in his power to recover in time to play some part in the 48-team tournament.

"Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible," Ancelotti said on Friday.

“We called him up not only for his football ability, which is indisputable, but also for the experience and example he can provide to the younger players in the squad,” he added.

Also Read: England training equipment stolen, including boots and balls, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia Speaking of Neymar, he hasn't played for Brazil since 2023. He was then sidelined with a right calf injury in mid-May. There were concerns about his fitness, but he was still picked in the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup.

At that time, the support staff said they were hopeful Neymar would recover in time, and he was selected in the squad for the showpiece event.

Next week training Ancelotti also confirmed that Neymar is expected to begin training next week. If the recovery stays on track, then the 34-year-old could be available for Brazil's second Group C match against Haiti on June 19.

Brazil will conclude their group-stage campaign against Andy Robertson's Scotland on June 24. Speaking of Neymar, he represented Brazil in the last three World Cups; his inclusion in the squad this time around has drawn some scrutiny, given his recent injury record.

However, his experience as the country’s record goalscorer makes him a key figure in Ancelotti’s plans as Brazil seeks to end the title drought and win a sixth World Cup title.

Speaking of Brazil and Morocco, the two teams have met only once at a World Cup, with Brazil winning 3-0 in 1998. However, Morocco beat Brazil 2-1 in a friendly in 2023. The fixture between Brazil and Morocco will also effectively decide who tops Group C, with both teams expected to defeat Haiti and Scotland with ease.