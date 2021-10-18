Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Neymar ruled out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig
football

Neymar ruled out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

The 29-year-old was among a number of players not involved in PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Angers on Friday due to their involvement in World Cup qualifying games.
PSG's star Neymar(Getty)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Reuters |

Brazilian forward Neymar will miss Paris St Germain's Champions League group game against RB Leipzig after picking up an injury on international duty, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday. The 29-year-old was among a number of players not involved in PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Angers on Friday due to their involvement in World Cup qualifying games.

 

"The priority is always the wellbeing of the player," Pochettino told a news conference. "Neymar has a little problem which we hope he will only last for a few days and he will be back with the squad as soon as possible."

"Neymar Jr had some pain in his groin since returning from international duty and will undergo more treatment over the next few days before returning to full training," PSG added in a statement.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes and defender Sergio Ramos are also ruled out of Tuesday's game through injury, the statement said. PSG are currently top of Group A with four points from two games, while Leipzig are bottom and have yet to pick up a point.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neymar brazil psg
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Newcastle lose 3-2 to Tottenham in gloomy start to new era

Fati shines again as Barcelona rallies to beat Valencia 3-1

Ligue 1: Lens and Nice lose, Marseille fans to pay Tapie tributes

Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP