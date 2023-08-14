Neymar set to leave PSG after sensational transfer offer; Mbappe in talks to extend contract: Report

Neymar's time in France has been disappointing. The Brazilian has failed to sparkle consistently for PSG, and has been plagued by injuries. To make matters worse, the club are also trying to offload the attacker, who joined them from FC Barcelona.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar.(AP)

Earlier it was reported that the Brazilian would be joining FC Barcelona, who are looking for someone to replace Ousmane Dembele. But now it looks like the Catalans won't be signing him, with Neymar close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, as revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to Instagram, the Italian revealed, "UPDATE: Neymar Jr deal advancing with Al Hilal and No chance for loan to Barca. As revealed with exclusive news overnight, Neymar is now close to completing a move to Saudi side Al Hilal."

"Negotiations are underway also today with parties keen to get the deal done already in the next days. Understand rumours of loan from Al Hilal to Barça are completely wide of mark — pure fantasy, no way. Barça were keen on signing Neymar — but not on loan from Al Hilal as this was never discussed at all", he further added.

Meanwhile, ESPN has revealed that Kylian Mbappe is in talks with PSG to extend his contract. Earlier an ESPN report claimed that an internal debate was going on among the Barcelona officials regarding Neymar’s potential summer transfer. Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez did not seem much interested in re-signing Neymar. During a media interaction back in June, Xavi had firmly declared that Neymar is not part of his plan. A few days back, Xavi was once again asked about Neymar and the Spaniard said, “I cannot say anything more about Neymar. Last year, I mentioned the name of a player from another team and that club got angry. From here until the end of the market, we will see,” as quoted by the Mirror.

Neymar joined PSG from Barca for a record fee of around 200m pounds. For Barcelona, he scored 105 goals in 186 matches across all competitions and also managed to bag the treble, before leaving them in 2017. With PSG, he has appeared in 173 games, scoring 118 times.

