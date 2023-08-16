Neymar signs for Al Hilal: A look at Brazilian superstar’s stellar PSG career

Neymar has become the latest figure to leave European football to compete in the Saudi Pro League. After spending six years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Brazilian superstar completed his move to Riyadh-based side Al Hilal. Neymar signed a two-year contract with Al Hilal. The Saudi outfit are expected to pay Neymar at least 300 million euros ($327 million)- six times the amount offered by the Paris giants. Neymar did manage to gain considerable popularity and fanfare during his time in France but the 31-year-old could not win, arguably, the highly sought trophy in PSG jersey- the Champions League.

Brazilian forward Neymar (L) poses for a picture with Hilal President Fahad bin Nafel in Paris.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Neymar is now all set to embark on a new mission this season, it is time to recall the Brazilian international’s stellar career at PSG.

Neymar completed his move to PSG from Barcelona for a record transfer fee in 2017. He arrived at Parc des Princes on a five-year deal. In his first season with PSG, Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 matches across all competitions. Neymar kept on scoring goals and providing key assists. In his fourth season at PSG, Neymar became the fastest player in the history of the club to breach the 50-goal mark in domestic league. Neymar and Kylian Mbppe’s combination turned out to be one of the deadliest attacking forces in world football. Despite displaying a spectacular attacking brand of football, the premier European silverware still eluded PSG.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a bid to bolster the chances of winning their maiden Champions League title, the PSG team management signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer in 2021. The prolific triumvirate guided PSG to their 10th league title in 2021-22. But they once again failed to lift the Champions League trophy during that campaign. PSG crashed out of the pre-quarter-finals after facing a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. Apart from their on-field failure, a rift between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in 2022 caused serious damage to PSG’s Champions League title ambitions.

The two star goal-scorers were spotted confronting each other during a Ligue 1 match against Montpellier on August 13, 2022. After Mbappe missed the first penalty, Neymar decided to take matters into his own hands when PSG were awarded a second spot-kick. After a long discussion with the Frenchman, Neymar stepped forward and calmly converted the spot-kick but Mbappe chose not to celebrate the goal. The duo even reportedly threatened to come to blows in the dressing room after the game. The then-PSG defender Sergio Ramos eventually intervened to settle the dispute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scene did not change much next season. PSG were once again eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 in March 2023. PSG’s inability to replicate their domestic performance at the European level infuriated fans and supporters. PSG players were criticised heavily by fans and Neymar, who was out of action due to his ankle injury, was not even spared by supporters. A group of PSG fans assembled outside Neymar’s home and they reportedly chanted for him to leave the team.

PSG managed to win the Ligue 1 title last season but they could not prevent Lionel Messi’s departure. The Argentine superstar decided to move to Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. Following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and many more, Neymar has now decided to ply his trade in Saudi Pro League next season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neymar will leave PSG having scored 118 goals in 173 appearances across all competitions. Overall, he succeeded in claiming 13 domestic trophies in France. In terms of his individual brilliance, Neymar will go down as one of the legendary figures at PSG but his inability to guide Les Parisiens to Champions League glory will certainly be a niggling point.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail