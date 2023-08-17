Neymar's insane Saudi Pro-League contract includes £2.5m-a-week in wages, grand mansion, 8 luxury cars - Reports

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal shelled out €90 million (£77.6m) to land Brazilian forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Neymar will join the Saudi side on a two-year deal. Apart from the staggering amount of his brand new Al Hilal deal, Neymar has reportedly secured a handful of other perks, including a mind-boggling £2.5 million-a-week contract.

Brazilian forward Neymar (L) poses for a picture with Hilal President Fahad bin Nafel in Paris(AFP)

A report published by The Sun claims that Neymar has asked Al-Hilal management for three luxury cars for himself, four Mercedes G Wagons for his entourage, and a Mercedes van with a driver. Neymar is also understood to have requested that one particular driver be available round the clock every day for himself, his friends and family members. The list of luxury cars reportedly comprises a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX and a Lamborghini Huracan. Neymar has also wanted the refrigerator at his home to be always filled with Acai juice and Guarana drinks.

Neymar has also asked for three saunas to be installed in his house and a sous chef to help his personal Brazilian chef. The former Barcelona talisman has demanded all the costs of his stays at hotels, restaurants and travel be covered by Al Hilal.

According to The Mirror, the Saudi property, which has been allotted for Neymar, will have 25 rooms and a swimming pool. The 31-year-old is expected to earn £173.8 million per year during his stay at Al Hilal. The Al Hilal contract makes Neymar Saudi Pro League’s third best-paid footballer, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

While Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December last year, his former Real Madrid teammate Benzema signed for the Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad on a free transfer this summer.

"It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater. I think it is very important to have quality in the squad. Obviously, it helps in some decisions you take throughout you career. It was certainly for me. I am very excited to write a new story chasing all the objectives with the club and my team mates – winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club’s ambition,” Neymar was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer after completing his move to PSG from Barcelona back in 2017. Having made 173 appearances for the Paris giants, Neymar found the back of the net 118 times. After spending six seasons at PSG, he is now all set to embark on a new mission in Saudi.

