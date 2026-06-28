No Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi showdown: Why Portugal won’t meet Argentina in FIFA World Cup before final

Portugal vs Argentina will not be a World Cup knockout blockbuster before the final. That is the first and most important point to understand from the 2026 FIFA World Cup bracket, especially after Portugal’s group-stage finish placed them on a route separate from Argentina’s.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (AP Photos)

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The temptation is obvious. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are still alive. Lionel Messi’s Argentina are still alive. Every knockout round now carries the emotional possibility of the last dance between the two defining footballers of the modern era. But the draw has not set them up for an early collision. It has actually pushed that possibility all the way to the end.

Portugal finished second in Group K after their goalless draw against Colombia and will face Croatia in the Round of 32. Argentina, meanwhile, are placed as Group J winners and will begin their knockout campaign against Cape Verde, one of the surprise stories of the tournament. From there, the two paths move in different directions.

Why Messi vs Ronaldo is a final-only possibility

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{{^usCountry}} Portugal’s immediate path starts with Croatia. If they win that, they move into the Round of 16 against the winner of Spain vs the Group J runner-up. That already makes their road difficult, but more importantly, it fixes their bracket lane. The Portugal-Croatia winner feeds into one quarterfinal section and then into the first semifinal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Portugal’s immediate path starts with Croatia. If they win that, they move into the Round of 16 against the winner of Spain vs the Group J runner-up. That already makes their road difficult, but more importantly, it fixes their bracket lane. The Portugal-Croatia winner feeds into one quarterfinal section and then into the first semifinal. {{/usCountry}}

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Argentina’s route is different. If they beat Cape Verde, they face the winner of Australia vs Egypt in the Round of 16. Their possible quarterfinal then comes from a different section of the bracket. That route feeds into the second semifinal, not the first.

That is the entire reason there can be no Portugal vs Argentina before the final. Portugal can only reach one semifinal. Argentina can only reach the other. Even if both keep winning, they remain separated until the final match of the tournament.

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Also Read: Portugal saved by VAR: Davinson Sanchez's goal gets ruled out, Colombia miss famous victory ‘by a toe’

In simple terms, Portugal’s successful route would be: beat Croatia, win the Round of 16, win the quarterfinal, win the first semifinal. Argentina’s successful route would be: beat Cape Verde, win the Round of 16, win the quarterfinal, win the second semifinal. Only then would the two roads meet.

There is one technical exception, but not for the trophy. If both teams reach the semifinals and both lose, they could meet in the third-place playoff. But for the dream match that truly matters - Messi vs Ronaldo, Argentina vs Portugal, World Cup title on the line - the bracket allows only one stage.

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The final. Nothing earlier.