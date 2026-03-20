‘No guarantee’: Cristiano Ronaldo injury crisis worsens as Portugal boss makes worrying FIFA World Cup claim

With Portugal set to announce its squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be absent due to injury. In a recent interview, head coach Roberto Martinez broke his silence on the star striker's injury.

Ronaldo sustained a hamstring injury during a recent Saudi Pro League match and is currently recovering in Spain. But according to reports, his recovery is taking longer than expected, and he hasn't yet returned to action.

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When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to action? Speaking to Observador YouTube channel, Martinez was asked if Portugal's medical team had given him any update regarding Ronaldo's fitness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. "No one can provide that guarantee. If I had that guarantee, I would have called the player up now," he said.

"Cristiano currently has a minor injury, but he still has more matches with his club. Football is a contact sport, and I can’t guarantee that players won’t get injured," he added.

The World Cup begins on June 11, and Al-Nassr has yet to provide a timeline for Ronaldo's return. Ronaldo has been in good form this season and leads the Golden Boot race with 21 goals in the league. Al Nassr are on top of the table, with 67 points from 26 matches.

He is also currently not in Saudi Arabia. Due to the ongoing Gulf conflict, he and his family reportedly flew to Madrid.

Ronaldo had a similar situation in the 2014 World Cup. His performance was affected by a knee injury, and he scored only one goal in the tournament as Portugal failed to reach the knockouts. When asked if a similar situation could arise, Martinez said, "It’s my responsibility to create the best possible environment for our team, so that all players in the dressing room enjoy representing Portugal and contributing at the World Cup. I have a lot of experience in this area."

"For example,when I was with Belgium, I had a player who was only medically fit for the third match. At that point, it becomes a matter of making a decision", he added.