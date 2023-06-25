‘No, just a little bit’: Lionel Messi’s ultimate response to question involving Cristiano Ronaldo

European football fans will be disappointed next season as there will be no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo plying their trade in the continent. Ronaldo is currently with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, joining them after the 2022 FIFA WOrld Cup. Meanwhile, Messi had an unceremonious exit from PSG, leaving them as a free agent after their final match of the season. Since then, the Argentine has joined MLS side Inter Miami in a massive deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during an exhibition match.(AP)

Messi called time on Europe, and is widely regarded as one the greatest-ever players in football history. He has won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes. Messi also broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record as top-scorer in top-five European leagues.

The former Barcelona man was asked recently if breaking Ronaldo's record mattered to him. Speaking to beIN Sport, he said, "No, just a little bit. As I said before, at this stage of my career, I don't focus on that anymore. I focus on what I was able to achieve with Argentina and the club level where I was lucky enough to win important titles like the UCL or Club World Cup, leagues, cups."

"I was lucky enough to win everything, and that's really what will remain at the end of my career. Of course, you have the goals and records, but, I think, they are secondary apart from the fact that they are nice recognitions," he further added.

Messi also led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year in December. Argentina defeated France in the final and Messi was adjudged as the best player of the tournament. Ahead of his MLS debut, he will be aiming to recover from the mistreatment received from PSG fans, who jeered him in his final fixture for the club, and have done in the past too.

