Real Madrid to pay 300 million euros for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in world record transfer: Report

Kylian Mbappe recently sent a letter to the PSG board, stating that he would not be triggering a 12-month extension on his contract, which would see him depart as a free agent after the 2023-24 season. The attacker needs to agree to an extension by July 31, with his contract ending in 2024. Kylian Mbappe for PSG.(AFP)

But it looks like PSG don't want their prized possession to leave as a free agent. The 2018 World Cup winner joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017, before his move was made permanent in a deal worth 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in add-ons a year later.

There were reports earlier that Real Madrid representatives are trying to reach an agreement with PSG, and Florentino Perez has been exchanging texts with the Ligue 1 side's owner. They began with an offer of 150 million euros, which has now increased to 200 million euros reportedly, with an additional 20 million euros in bonuses. But the La Liga's side haven't been successful yet as PSG are demanding 300 million euros, with 250 million euros being the fixed fee and another 50 million euros in add-ons.

Mbappe has also put a condition on his departure. He will only leave PSG if he is paid the 150 million euros that he would be owed next eason. He is contracted to earn close to 150 million euros in wages and bonus payments over the next year with PSG, which he doesn't want to miss out on.

Recently, Mbappe also explained his letter to the PSG board, which created controversy in France. He said, "I've already answered the question. I said my objective was to continue with the club. Staying at Paris Saint-Germain is my only option, for the moment."

"The letter was sent before (the France squad met up). I didn’t think a letter could kill someone or that I offended anyone. All I did was send a letter. You can’t control people’s reactions, but it doesn’t bother me much," he further added.

