No Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal blockbuster as Argentina–Spain Finalissima 2026 cancelled due to Middle East conflict

The blockbuster opportunity to watch Lionel Messi go head-to-head with Lamine Yamal was scrapped on Sunday after UEFA cancelled the Finalissima between Spain, the UEFA Euro 2024 winners, and Argentina, the Copa América 2024 champions, which was scheduled to be held in Doha later this month. The decision was announced following extensive discussions between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar. The match was cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Spain and Argentina were slated to face each other on March 27 in Doha, where the two generational greats would have locked horns for the first time. But following U.S.–Israel strikes on Iran, Qatar was deemed unsuitable to host the match.

“After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar,” UEFA announced. “UEFA explored other feasible alternatives, but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association.”

UEFA, CONMEBOL and the local organising committee also explored alternate dates and venues to stage the match, with both Madrid and Buenos Aires discussed, but could not reach a consensus.

“The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on the original date, with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium. This would have provided a world-class setting befitting such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.

“The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs — one at the Bernabéu on March 27 and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA Euro 2028 and Copa América 2028, again offering a 50:50 supporter split for the match in Madrid. This option was also rejected.

“Ultimately, UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on March 27, as planned, or on the alternative date of March 30. This proposal was also rejected.

“Argentina made a counter-suggestion to play the game after the World Cup but, as Spain has no available dates, that option had to be ruled out. Finally, and contrary to the original agreed plan that the match would take place on March 27, Argentina declared its availability to play exclusively on March 31, a date which proved to be unworkable.”

The 2026 clash was supposed to be the fourth edition of the Finalissima, in which the European champions face the South American champions. The previous edition was held in 2022 at Wembley Stadium, where Argentina beat Italy 3–0.

Before that, France team beat Uruguay in 1985 when the trophy was known as the Artemio Franchi Cup, while Argentina beat Denmark in 1993 via a penalty shootout.