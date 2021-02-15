Home / Sports / Football / Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp
football

Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp

Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left Liverpool in fourth, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, and led to rumours that Klopp could walk away from the club.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - February 13, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after Leicester City's Harvey Barnes scores their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Monday shot down speculation that he could leave the Premier League champions amid a dismal run of form and said he was determined to turn around their flagging fortunes.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left Liverpool in fourth, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, and led to rumours that Klopp could walk away from the club.

Fans showed their support for the 53-year-old German by unfurling a 'Juergen Klopp YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone)' banner outside Anfield.

"I am grateful for the support. But fans can think about other things, nobody needs to worry," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig.

"Rumours of me quitting or taking break? Neither (is true). I don't need a break. Everyone knows it has been a tough time but it wasn't just last three weeks, it was longer than that.

"I've worked in football for 30 years, I don't carry things around. Nobody has to worry. The beard gets more and more grey, I don't sleep a lot but I am full of energy."

Klopp attributed Liverpool's poor recent form to individual mistakes rather than collective failures and said the team were confident heading into Tuesday's game, which was moved to Hungary from Leipzig due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between Germany and Britain.

"The mood is okay. We are ready to go... Nobody is happy being fourth in the league and only having 40 points. We have to deal with the situation," he added.

Klopp said midfielder Naby Keita had returned to training after shaking off an ankle injury but would not travel with the team to Hungary.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liverpool juergen klopp leicester city premier league
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP