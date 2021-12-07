Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Non-league Chesterfield drawn to play Chelsea in FA Cup
football

Non-league Chesterfield drawn to play Chelsea in FA Cup

Chesterfield, which leads the fifth-tier National League, got the reward of a trip to Stamford Bridge after beating fourth-tier Salford City in the second round.
Chelsea(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 10:04 AM IST
PTI |

One of the five non-league teams in the draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been handed one of the most exciting matches possible — a trip to European champion Chelsea.

Chesterfield, which leads the fifth-tier National League, got the reward of a trip to Stamford Bridge after beating fourth-tier Salford City in the second round.

Chelsea reached the final last season only to lose to Leicester, which launches its defense of the title with a home match against Watford.

That is one of three all-English Premier League matchups, with Manchester United-Aston Villa and West Ham-Leeds being the others.

Premier League leader Manchester City was drawn away to fourth-tier Swindon, and Liverpool will host third-tier Shrewsbury.

The third round takes place from Jan. 7-10.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chelsea fc fa cup
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP