Not qualified to play the World Cup

“And perhaps deep down, I had been frightened that I might not have been able to stay dry during the World Cup and would end up making a fool of myself.” Only George Best could say it like this and not be censured. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, seen here after winning the Champions League, headlines top players whose teams have not qualified for the World Cup. (Reuters)

Still good enough Best would have been 36 when Spain hosted the World Cup but in 1981, Northern Ireland coach Billy Bingham thought he was good enough to be included for a qualifier against Scotland. Bingham changed his mind, says Best in “Blessed”, his autobiography, because he felt Best, then playing in the North American Soccer League, lacked fitness.

“But it was not the end of my World Cup dream,” he writes. There was an offer to join Middlesbrough and help them stay in the top division. “Show Billy Bingham that you can still do it, you are bound to go to the World Cup,” Middlesbrough manager Bobby Murdoch told him. A new dad then, Best says he turned it down because he “didn’t fancy playing for another poor team, nor stepping back into the media circus that my return to England would have become.”

The World Cup also didn’t appeal to him because Best knew that even if he had trained hard (despite his drink problem, he could do that), Northern Ireland wouldn’t have gone very far. “I never wanted to go to any tournament just to make up the numbers…” Not even in his fourth decade and with a knee so dodgy that it would sometimes need to be drained three times a day.

As it turned out, Northern Ireland made it to the second round (which was as far as the Brazil side with an abundance of attacking midfielders did), beating hosts Spain. They drew with Austria and were eliminated after a defeat to France. Norman Whiteside, another Northern Ireland player who would go on to have a good career at Manchester United, replaced Pele as the youngest in a World Cup in that edition.