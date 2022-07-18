'Our strikers will also be happy because...': Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains Christian Eriksen transfer

With Christian Eriksen joining Manchester United on a free transfer, fans will be eagerly waiting to see how the midfielder fits into the team for the upcoming Premier League season. The Denmark international, who hit the limelight during his time with Tottenham, signed a three-year deal with United and manager Erik ten Hag explained his arrival. Speaking on Manchester United's official website, Ten Hag said, "He is an experienced player. He has played in countries abroad, in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League. It's an absolute advantage that we have him in."

"I think he is a magnificent football player and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he is creative, he has ideas. I think especially our strikers will also be happy because he is the one who can involve them in the game", he further added.

Eriksen became a free agent after his short-term deal with Brentford came to an end last month. He signed for the Premier League outfit after getting released by Inter Milan. He had to leave the Italian outfit after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted in him, due to a cardiac arrest during Euro 2022. Serie A doesn't allow players with ICDs.

The Denmark international scored once and registered four assists in 11 appearances for Brentford and also trained with Ajax after his cardiac arrest, which reportedly impressed Ten Hag. Ten Hag joined United from Ajax on April 21.

Eriksen is also Ten Hag's signing in the ongoing transfer window. Also, he is one of only two players, along with David Beckham for United, to have registered 10+ assists in as many as four consecutive Premier League seasons (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19).

