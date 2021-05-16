Home / Sports / Football / Palace strike late to sink Villa 3-2 in thrilling clash
football

Palace strike late to sink Villa 3-2 in thrilling clash

Defender Mitchell bundled the ball home in the 84th minute from Eberechi Eze's effort to make it 3-2, after Zaha charged towards the Villa box and blasted home an effort which flew in off Ahmed El Mohamady with 15 minutes remaining.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, front, and Aston Villa's John McGinn battle for the ball.(AP)

Crystal Palace struck twice in the second half through forward Wilfried Zaha and left back Tyrick Mitchell to secure a 3-2 win over Aston Villa in an entertaining Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Defender Mitchell bundled the ball home in the 84th minute from Eberechi Eze's effort to make it 3-2, after Zaha charged towards the Villa box and blasted home an effort which flew in off Ahmed El Mohamady with 15 minutes remaining.

Villa forward Anwar El-Ghazi had made it 2-1 to the visitors in the first half after skipper John McGinn's side-footed opener was cancelled out by Christian Benteke's header.

The result denied Villa a first league double over Palace since the 1980-81 season, when the Birmingham-based side won the top-flight title.

Roy Hodgson's Palace sit 13th with 44 points, two places behind Villa who have 49. Palace host Arsenal on Wednesday, while Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace struck twice in the second half through forward Wilfried Zaha and left back Tyrick Mitchell to secure a 3-2 win over Aston Villa in an entertaining Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Defender Mitchell bundled the ball home in the 84th minute from Eberechi Eze's effort to make it 3-2, after Zaha charged towards the Villa box and blasted home an effort which flew in off Ahmed El Mohamady with 15 minutes remaining.

Villa forward Anwar El-Ghazi had made it 2-1 to the visitors in the first half after skipper John McGinn's side-footed opener was cancelled out by Christian Benteke's header.

The result denied Villa a first league double over Palace since the 1980-81 season, when the Birmingham-based side won the top-flight title.

Roy Hodgson's Palace sit 13th with 44 points, two places behind Villa who have 49. Palace host Arsenal on Wednesday, while Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crystal palace
TRENDING NEWS

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused

Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP