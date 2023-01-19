Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Highlights: PSG beat Saudi All-Stars in 5-4 goal fest, Ronaldo nets brace

Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Highlights: There was no shortage of goals as Paris Saint-German secured a 5-4 win over Saudi All-Stars in the exhibition match in Riyadh. The action kicked-off with Lionel Messi breaking the deadlock inside the opening three minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo then found the equaliser for the hosts as he successfully converted from the penalty spot after being fouled by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, with a little over 10 minutes remaining in the first half. PSG were then reduced to 10 men but it didn't stop them from attacking. Marquinhos restored the lead just on the brink of halftime but shortly after Ronaldo netted his second goal to bring things on level terms at the interval. The second half saw PSG start on a strong note, with Sergio Ramos scoring an easy tap in inside the first 10 minutes. However, PSG's celebration were cut short as Hyeon Soo Jang scored the equaliser moments later. Kylian Mbappe then restored PSG's lead, successfully converting a penalty after a defender handed the ball inside the D. Hugo Ekitiké then made it 5-3 before Talisca scored the final goal of the match, which came in the stoppage time. Catch the Highlights of PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI: