Phil Foden fires Manchester City to fourth Premier League title in a row, Arsenal finish second

Manchester City clinched the Premier League title for the fourth season in a row after registering a comprehensive 3-1 win over West Ham United. Pep Guardiola's City extended their domination in the league as they once again pipped Arsenal to clinch the league title. They became the first team in the Premier League history to win the title four successive times. Phil Foden scored a brace in Manchester City's final Premier League match of the season.(AP)

It was a three-way title race for a long time, with Arsenal and Liverpool holding the lead in the first half, but City picked up the race at the right time and overtook them in the points table to win their sixth league title in the last seven seasons.

Arsenal had a little hope on the final matchday of the season, but City produced a clinical show in front of a jam-packed Etihad. Meanwhile, on the other end, Mikel Arteta's men looked a bit rusty in their clash against Everton. However, Kai Havertz scored a late goal to get a win, but it wasn't enough for them to win the title. In the end there was only two-point difference between the two sides.

It took City just 2 minutes to get their first goal on the scoresheet and it was none other than recently-crowned Premier League Player of the Season - Phil Foden who netted it past Alphonse Areola.

The English starlet scored again in the 18th minute to make it a brace for himself and help City stamp their authority.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus fired back for West Ham with an absolute banger in the 42nd minute to give West Ham and Arsenal fans some hope but City displayed why they are one of the most dominant teams in the league past decade.

Rodri netted a goal in the 59th minute to almost seal the game and title for City. The Spaniard has not been on the losing side for club or country since March 2023. City's only three Premier League defeats came in the three games the 27-year-old was suspended.

This time Areola should have done better as the Frenchman failed to turn Rodri's tame effort round the post.

City could cruise to the finish line and extend a remarkable 35-game unbeaten streak in all competitions from open play.

However, it was a bit of an dull outing for goal-machine Erling Haaland who missed a couple of good chances but Guardiola won't mind that much considering the final outcome of the league.

It was City's 10th Premier League title and sixth under Guardiola.

The treble winners from last season once again have a dominant run this season across competitions but the only blip on that run was a penalty shootout defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals that denied Guardiola's men the chance of back-to-back trebles.

They can make it double next weekend when Manchester United have the unenviable task of stopping their local rivals in the FA Cup final.