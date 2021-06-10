Home / Sports / Football / Pope Francis blesses UEFA officials ahead of Euro 2020
Pope Francis blesses and attendee as he arrives for his weekly general audience, at the Vatican,(AP)
Pope Francis blesses UEFA officials ahead of Euro 2020

  • Euro 2020, which was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, starts Friday with Italy playing Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico.
AP | , Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:09 PM IST

Pope Francis met with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and other soccer officials on Thursday to offer his blessings before the European Championship kicks off in Rome.

The Argentine-born Francis is an avid soccer fan and a noted supporter of Buenos Aires team San Lorenzo.

Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina also took part in the meeting inside the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican.

