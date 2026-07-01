‘Portugal are being held back because of Cristiano Ronaldo’: Ex-England star launches savage attack on Roberto Martinez

Former England striker Chris Sutton slammed Portugal manager Roberto Martinez for his continued reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo. The 41-year-old striker has been one of the weakest links in the national team setup. Despite that, Martinez has kept Ronaldo in the starting line-up for Portugal's ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for his performances in Portugal's group stage games. (Getty Images via AFP)

Ronaldo managed a brace against Uzbekistan, but failed to score against DR Congo and Colombia, who are stronger opponents. Portugal were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Congo in their campaign opener. In their final group game, they played out a goalless draw against Colombia.

Also Read: South Korean president goes nuclear after FIFA World Cup flop show, demands investigation: ‘Favoritism and cronyism'

‘Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 but has played every minute for Portugal so far’ Speaking ahead of Portugal's crucial Round of 32 showdown against Croatia, Sutton labelled Martinez's over-reliance on Ronaldo as 'embarrassing'.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 but has played every minute for Portugal so far, which I think is embarrassing for Roberto Martinez. I've never known a manager to pander to a player as much as he does. Portugal have some incredible players but, as great as Ronaldo once was, they are being held back by having him permanently on the pitch as their centre-forward," he said, on BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Martinez has continued to back Ronaldo. He was also criticised for using the Al-Nassr star in Portugal's final group-stage fixture, as the likes of Norway and Argentina rested Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

"We don't compare with other players of other teams," said Martinez.

"That would be childish.

"Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time. It's more a question of mentally being strong and always being disciplined in position and always opening space in our attacking patterns.

"It's not an issue for Cristiano to play 90 minutes, but maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that's like any other player.

"We have used 21 outfield players, so we do share the minutes.

"We monitor all the information we get in games, what we do in training games and there is always an opportunity to make changes," he added.

Portugal also failed to win their group, and now face Croatia in the next round. Speaking after the Colombia draw, Martinez said, "Now it's time to adjust, improve, and steer the matches where we want them, with more possession and better control. This is part of the World Cup, part of the existing tactics, and as I said, we needed these three matches to reach our best level. It was a very valuable match."

"We want to be here for eight matches and it is a different tournament now," he added.