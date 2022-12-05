Portugal boss Santos breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer reports before World Cup clash with Switzerland

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational transfer rumours in the build-up to his side's Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Leading the 2016 European champions in Qatar, Ronaldo will take centre stage when Santos-coached Portugal lock horns with Switzerland in the Round of 16 match at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect in the lead-up to Portugal's tournament opener at the Qatar World Cup. As per multiple reports, the 37-year-old is set to join Al Nassr where he is expected to earn €200 million per season. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star is reportedly set to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Saudi Arabia-based club.

ALSO READ: ‘You cannot write off Cristiano Ronaldo’: Shaqiri warns Swiss teammates ahead of FIFA World Cup RO16 match vs Portugal

Head coach Santos was asked about the future of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner ahead of Portugal's Round of 16 match on Monday. “I haven’t spoken to him about this. We had a conversation with the players but I didn’t even know about this. I just heard about this when I arrived here. That’s his decision, that’s what he has to deal with and we are very focused here on the World Cup and his team, and that we spoke about,” the Portugal boss was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the news conference, Santos also admitted that he was not impressed with Ronaldo's reaction after the Portugal captain was substituted during his side's final group game against South Korea in Qatar. According to Portuguese media, Ronaldo was seen using vulgar language while reacting to Santos's tactical change.

"I didn't like it at all. I didn't like it at all. Then these matters are resolved, resolved in-house. They are over. It is the end of the story regarding this issue and now we're thinking about the game tomorrow and everyone is fully focused on the match preparations," Santos added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail