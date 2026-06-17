Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance? Portugal open campaign against DR Congo
Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal open their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo. Follow live score and latest updates of Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup match.
Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: In what is probably his last FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's hunt for the elusive trophy begins once again as Portugal opens its campaign against Group K opponents DR Congo in Houston. This will be Ronaldo's sixth World Cup, but he hasn't yet won the trophy. He also hasn't been at his best during World Cups. Although he has scored eight goals, none of those has come in the knockout stages. His last World Cup goal was a penalty against Ghana in 2022. Meanwhile, in Euro 2024, he failed to find the back of the net. This is also the first time Portugal and DR Congo will face each other in international football. DR Congo will also make its second-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. Their last appearance came in 1974, when they were known as Zaire. Congo also has some star names this year, including Yoane Wissa, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzabe and Cedric Bakambu, who were key during qualification. Portugal's midfield could be the difference in the match. The midfield is expected to consist of Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bernardo Silva....Read More
Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Spotlight on Ronaldo
Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: This will be Ronaldo's sixth FIFA World Cup. He has 143 international goals in their recent friendlies, he has been missing chances, with some fans feeling that he needs to be on the bench. In his last nine matches at major tournaments for Portugal, he hasn't scored.
Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: No Ruben Dias for Portugal!
Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: For Portugal, Ruben Dias won't be available after suffering an injury in a friendly vs Nigeria. Speaking ahead of Portugal's opener, head coach Martinez said, "Only Ruben Dias is not 100 percent for tomorrow so no, he’s not fit to play."
"We did the medical checks, everything is structurally fine, we just need to avoid taking risks. Medically, we need him to be 100 percent."
Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome everyone!
Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Portugal open their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo in Houston. The spotlight will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, as he chases the one trophy, which he hasn't been able to get his hands on yet! Stay tuned folk! Its going to be an entertaining thriller!