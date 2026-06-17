Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance? Portugal open campaign against DR Congo

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Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal open their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo.

Portugal vs Dr Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: In what is probably his last FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's hunt for the elusive trophy begins once again as Portugal opens its campaign against Group K opponents DR Congo in Houston. This will be Ronaldo's sixth World Cup, but he hasn't yet won the trophy. He also hasn't been at his best during World Cups. Although he has scored eight goals, none of those has come in the knockout stages. His last World Cup goal was a penalty against Ghana in 2022. Meanwhile, in Euro 2024, he failed to find the back of the net. This is also the first time Portugal and DR Congo will face each other in international football. DR Congo will also make its second-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. Their last appearance came in 1974, when they were known as Zaire. Congo also has some star names this year, including Yoane Wissa, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzabe and Cedric Bakambu, who were key during qualification. Portugal's midfield could be the difference in the match. The midfield is expected to consist of Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bernardo Silva.

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