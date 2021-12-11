Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return
football

Premier League: Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return

There was little fanfare for Gerrard, the Liverpool-born former captain and Champions League winner, as he took his place in the technical area and from the opening moments it was clear that he had set his side up well to frustrate his old club.
Premier League: Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return(TWITTER)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Reuters | , Liverpool

Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool with a 67th minute Mohamed Salah penalty keeping the Merseysiders a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

There was little fanfare for Gerrard, the Liverpool-born former captain and Champions League winner, as he took his place in the technical area and from the opening moments it was clear that he had set his side up well to frustrate his old club.

Liverpool dominated the first half with Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez doing well to save efforts from Andy Robertson and Salah.

After the break, Martinez produced a brilliant reflex stop to keep out a powerful header from Virgil van Dijk but Liverpool's pressure finally paid off when Salah went down in the box under challenge from Tyrone Mings.

The Egyptian fired home an unstoppable spot-kick to secure the win for Juergen Klopp's side. Liverpool are on 37 points with leaders City, who beat Wolves 1-0 earlier on Saturday, on 38 points.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mo salah liverpool steven gerrard
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP