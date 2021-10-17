Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Premier League: West Ham snatch battling win at Everton
Premier League: West Ham snatch battling win at Everton

Premier League: West Ham snatch battling win at Everton(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Reuters | , Liverpool

Angelo Ogbonna's late header earned West Ham United a 1-0 win at Everton on Sunday and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League table.

The visitors struggled to create clearcut chances at Goodison Park with Everton aiming to move into the top four with a draw on Merseyside, but Ogbonna's goal secured a vital three points for West Ham manager David Moyes against his former club.

Neither side carved out any real chances in a cagey opening 45 minutes, with Alex Iwobi's air shot going down as Everton's best opening, before England stopper Jordan Pickford kept out Jarrod Bowen at the other end.

The Blues did look to increase the tempo after the restart with Iwobi's close-range effort bravely blocked by Ogbonna and Salomon Rondon flicking a header just wide of the post.

West Ham made them pay with 15 minutes left when Ogbonna got above Ben Godfrey to nod home Bowen's whipped corner.

Rafa Benitez's side tried to rouse themselves in the final minutes, with substitute Anthony Gordon thrown on in search of an equaliser, but the visitors hung on to secure back to back Premier League wins at Everton.

