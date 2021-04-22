Home / Sports / Football / Protesters gain access to Man United training ground
football

Protesters gain access to Man United training ground

The protesters carried banners with messages including “Glazers out,” in reference to the Glazer family that owns United, and “We decide when you play.”
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
United fans protest(Twitter)

A group of Manchester United fans unhappy with the club's involvement in the abandoned Super League plan gained access to its training ground on Thursday and spoke to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and some members of staff.

The protesters carried banners with messages including “Glazers out,” in reference to the Glazer family that owns United, and “We decide when you play.”

The protest, reportedly involving around 20 people, started around 9 a.m. local time at United's Carrington training complex. British broadcaster Sky Sports reported Solskjaer's assistants, Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, and midfielder Nemanja Matic were among those who also spoke to the group.

“Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site,” United said in a statement.

United was one of six English teams who signed up to join a breakaway Super League also involving three clubs from Spain and another three from Italy.

The English teams all withdrew on Tuesday under pressure from the British government and supporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man City chief Soriano apologizes to fans for Super League 'anguish'

'Bring on Messi!' says Australia coach ahead of Tokyo Games

Fans crush football’s money league

Man City moves closer to EPL title with 2-1 win at Villa
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester utd european super league
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP