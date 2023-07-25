PSG accept world-record transfer bid for Kylian Mbappe from club in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: Report

The PSG hierarchy were left shocked when Kylian Mbappe decided to not agree to a 12-month contract extension, which will see him depart the Ligue 1 side as a free agent after the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old needs to agree to such an extension by July 1, with his contract ending in 2024. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner also sent a letter to the board recently, stating his decision to depart as a free agent after next season. Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal.(AP)

Mbappe moved to PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017, before his move was made permanent in a deal worth 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in add-ons a year later. Now the most possible destination for the Frenchman is considered to be Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are the favourites to sign him, and have been alleged to have already come to an agreement with the forward. But PSG don't want their star forward to leave for free and are trying their best to sell him in the ongoing transfer window itself.

PSG have reportedly accepted a 300 million euros bid for Mbappe from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. If Mbappe agrees to move to the Saudi Pro League, he could earn a staggering 700 million euros salary for a year and then move to Real Madrid next summer.

PSG have been trying their best to get Mbappe to sign an extension or a new contract. Reportedly, the French outfit offered the player a 10-year deal worth 1 billion euros. The club further communicated to the forward that if he doesn't agree to the new deal, then he should leave in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Also, one of the reasons why the Frenchman has decided to leave after next season, because he is contracted to earn close to 150 million euros in wages and bonus payments over the next year with PSG, which he doesn't want to miss out on.

Meanwhile, PSG captain Marquinhos has also broken his silence on the ongoing transfer saga. Speaking to goal.com, he said, "t is a delicate question. Kylian is an exceptional player, very strong but the decision goes beyond us and it is with management that we have to see it. We always want to evolve with the right players. I hope that a good solution will be found so that he comes back to the group and helps us this season."

