PSG coach Luis Enrique fractures collarbone in bike fall

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique fractured his collarbone after a bike accident on Friday, the French Ligue 1 champions announced. Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish head coach, Luis Enrique, reacts during the French L1 football match against Toulouse FC. (AFP)

"Following a cycling accident... Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone," the club wrote on X.

The Spaniard guided PSG to their first Champions League crown last season.

PSG's next game following the international break is a home fixture against Lens in Ligue 1 on September 14.

Three days later the club begin the defence of their European title against Italy's Atalanta at the Parc des Princes.