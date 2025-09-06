Search
Sept 06, 2025
PSG coach Luis Enrique fractures collarbone in bike fall

AFP |
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 01:09 pm IST

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique fractured his collarbone after a bike accident on Friday, the French Ligue 1 champions announced.

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish head coach, Luis Enrique, reacts during the French L1 football match against Toulouse FC. (AFP)

"Following a cycling accident... Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone," the club wrote on X.

The Spaniard guided PSG to their first Champions League crown last season.

PSG's next game following the international break is a home fixture against Lens in Ligue 1 on September 14.

Three days later the club begin the defence of their European title against Italy's Atalanta at the Parc des Princes.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
