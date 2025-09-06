PSG coach Luis Enrique fractures collarbone in bike fall
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 01:09 pm IST
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique fractured his collarbone after a bike accident on Friday
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique fractured his collarbone after a bike accident on Friday, the French Ligue 1 champions announced.
"Following a cycling accident... Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone," the club wrote on X.
The Spaniard guided PSG to their first Champions League crown last season.
PSG's next game following the international break is a home fixture against Lens in Ligue 1 on September 14.
Three days later the club begin the defence of their European title against Italy's Atalanta at the Parc des Princes.
