PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus

football

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:33 AM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 9, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brestois 29 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. - PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Covid-19, the club said on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)(AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the French league game at Angers on Saturday as he self-isolates.

Pochettino's assistants, Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, will take charge against Angers, PSG said on Friday.

D’Agostino was sat next to Pochettino during a news conference earlier Friday, acting as his translator from Spanish to French.

Pochettino took over this month after Thomas Tuchel was fired, and on Wednesday he won the first silverware of his career when PSG beat Marseille in the Champions Trophy.

PSG had players missing for that game after testing positive for COVID-19.

PSG's players hugged each other in a big group after the final whistle as they celebrated.

Pochettino was not wearing a face mask when he was hugged by Neymar after he scored a late penalty, nor when joining in trophy celebrations with the players.

