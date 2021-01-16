PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the French league game at Angers on Saturday as he self-isolates.
Pochettino's assistants, Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, will take charge against Angers, PSG said on Friday.
D’Agostino was sat next to Pochettino during a news conference earlier Friday, acting as his translator from Spanish to French.
Pochettino took over this month after Thomas Tuchel was fired, and on Wednesday he won the first silverware of his career when PSG beat Marseille in the Champions Trophy.
PSG had players missing for that game after testing positive for COVID-19.
PSG's players hugged each other in a big group after the final whistle as they celebrated.
Pochettino was not wearing a face mask when he was hugged by Neymar after he scored a late penalty, nor when joining in trophy celebrations with the players.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Berlin stun Leverkusen 1-0 to move 4th in Bundesliga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lazio eyes Champions League after 3-0 derby win over Roma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Form goes out the window against Liverpool, says Manchester United's Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Man Utd is enough: Klopp brushes aside impact on title race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's Guardiola looks to set home record straight against Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to find consistency in the league, says Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wayne Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal lack spark as Palace stalemate slows revival
- Arsenal were bidding for a fourth successive league win but could find no way through an obdurate Palace who, if anything, might feel they could have emerged with a win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletic knock out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barcelona
- Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa brush aside Jamshedpur FC with clinical outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox