Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / PSG forward Icardi's injury could impact Messi debut
football

PSG forward Icardi's injury could impact Messi debut

The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.
PTI | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Paris St Germain's Mauro Icardi after sustaining an injury(REUTERS)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest.

The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told French media he hoped it's just a scare but "it doesn't look good."

If Icardi is ruled out for next week, it could accelerate the timetable for Lionel Messi's debut.

Messi hasn't played since joining from Barcelona. He missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa América title on July 10. He trained with the team last week but isn't yet match fit.

PSG plays at Reims next Sunday before the international break.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mauro icardi mauricio pochettino lionel messi paris saint germain
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kane selected as substitute for Tottenham at Wolves in EPL

1960 Rome Olympian and former national football coach SS Hakim dead

Depay thunderbolt earns Barcelona point at Athletic Bilbao

Freiburg deals demoralizing defeat to Dortmund in Bundesliga
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP