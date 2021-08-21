Home / Sports / Football / PSG forward Icardi's injury could impact Messi debut
PSG forward Icardi's injury could impact Messi debut

PTI | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:54 PM IST

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest.

The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told French media he hoped it's just a scare but "it doesn't look good."

If Icardi is ruled out for next week, it could accelerate the timetable for Lionel Messi's debut.

Messi hasn't played since joining from Barcelona. He missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa América title on July 10. He trained with the team last week but isn't yet match fit.

PSG plays at Reims next Sunday before the international break.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
mauro icardi mauricio pochettino lionel messi paris saint germain + 2 more
