PSG forward Neymar trains alone because of viral infection as talks over his future continue

Paris, Aug 11 (AP) Neymar trained alone away from his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on Friday because of a viral infection, the club said ahead of coach Luis Enrique's news conference where the Brazil's star's future was expected to be one of the main topics.

PSG did not give further details on Neymar's infection, saying only that he was training indoors as he recovered.

Neymar is headed for an exit from PSG. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday that talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month.

The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona, which sold him to PSG for a world-record fee of 222 million euros (USD 244 million) in 2017.

PSG begins its French league title defense at home against Lorient on Saturday, with the Qatar-owned club also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappé's future.

The France superstar, who trained apart from PSG's first-team regulars this week, wants to play out the final season of his contract and leave as a free agent next year.

PSG said it will not let Mbappé leave for free and wants to sell him now if he will not extend his contract. AP SSC SSC

