PSG need to find consistency in the league, says Pochettino

PSG beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1 in the French Super Cup on Wednesday in the former Tottenham Hotspur coach's third game in charge.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:59 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino(REUTERS)

Mauricio Pochettino claimed a piece of silverware shortly after his Paris St Germain debut but on Friday urged his team to find consistency in Ligue 1.

PSG beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1 in the French Super Cup on Wednesday in the former Tottenham Hotspur coach's third game in charge.

The capital side, however, are second in the Ligue 1 standings and trail leaders Olympique Lyonnais by one point before travelling to Angers on Saturday.

"It's nice to win a trophy but we need to move on," Pochettino told a news conference.

"Now we need to find consistency in the league."

The Argentine can now rely on Neymar, who scored against OM on his return from an ankle injury layoff, with Mauro Icardi seemingly having found his groove again up front.

"We are very satisfied by Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean. There's some healthy competition here," Pochettino added.

PSG will be without Rafinha, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba and Juan Bernat, with the last two having recently tested positive for COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
