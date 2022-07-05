PSG sack Mauricio Pochettino as manager

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino, ending his 18-month stint at the Ligue 1 club despite having a year left in his contract. Taking to Twitter, the Ligue 1 champions wrote, "Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club. The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 50-year-old was appointed in January 2021 and also represented PSG as a player in the past. As manager, he led them to the Ligue 1 title in 2021-22 and the 2020-21 French Cup. Despite domestic success, he failed to win the Champions League. The Argentine is set to be replaced by Christophe Galtier. Last month, club president Nasser al-Khelaifi revealed that they were in talks with Nice, who also announced Lucien Favre as Galtier's successor.

Also Read | Manchester United set to sign former Tottenham star Eriksen in shock transfer

Pochettino boasted an impressive resume before arriving at PSG as manager. During his time with Tottenham, he made them into a consistent top-four finisher in the Premier League and also helped them finish as Champions League runners-up in 2019. In PSG, he had a star-studded playing XI including an attacking trio consisting of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. He managed PSG in 85 matches, winning 55, losing 14 and drawing 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, PSG are also currently involved in a transfer saga with Neymar, who could reportedly leave the French outfit this summer. According to reports, PSG's hierarchy are entertaining the prospect of Neymar leaving, with Kylian Mbappe taking a leading role after not departing for Real Madrid.

A recent interview of Al-Khelaifi with Le Parisien didn't go well with Neymar too as the PSG president gave a cryptic answer about the Brazilian attacker's future with the club. "A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all the players to do much more than last season", he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON