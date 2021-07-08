Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSG sign Spain defender Sergio Ramos on free transfer

Ramos left Real last month after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital. He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 03:14 PM IST
FILE -Sergio Ramos celebrates after winning the Champions League.(AP)

(Reuters) -Paris St Germain have signed Spain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he left La Liga club Real Madrid, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

Ramos left Real last month after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital. He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies.

The 35-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, joins PSG after they finished second last season behind champions Lille in Ligue 1 and were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level," Ramos said.

"I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."

Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real that he was determined to keep proving himself at the top.

He becomes PSG's latest signing following the arrival of Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi from Serie A side Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

Media reports say PSG are also close to signing Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer after his contact with AC Milan expired at the end of last season.

